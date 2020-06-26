The activity of the Bundesliga 2019-2020 when this Saturday June 27 the Wolfsburg seek to tie up European competitions, but will have to receive a Bayern Munich who will come out as champion ready to impose his hierarchy on the Volkswagen Arena.

Time and Channel Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich

Campus: Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany

Hour: 3:30 pm from Germany. 8:30 am from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 10:30 am from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 6:30 am PT / 9:30 am ET in the United States.

Channel: Fox Sports in Mexico and Central America. ESPN in South America. TUDN in the United States.

Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich LIVE

The box of Wolfsburg He has had a good campaign being very close to tying up European positions, after adding 33 wins, 10 draws in 33 games and they have been beaten 10 times, so they go for everything at home.

The Wolves They come from a great victory last day when they visited Schalke achieving a clear 0-4 with a double of Wout Weghorst and goals from Kevin Mbabu and Joao Victor.

For his part, the Bayern Munich He has completed another great season already having the title in the bag with a great advantage. In the 33 previous dates they added 25 wins, 4 draws and 4 setbacks.

The Bavarians They come from a new triumph in the last day when they received Freiburg achieving a clear 3-1 with a double of Robert Lewandowski and one more from Joshua Kimmich.

As he Wolfsburg As the Bayern Munich they know the importance of this match since both clubs want to achieve the victory that allows them to close with everything; in the general table we find the Wolves in sixth place with 49 points, while the Bavarians they are champion leaders with 79 units in the Bundesliga. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich.

Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich LIVE Time, Channel, Where to watch Day 34 Bundesliga 2019-2020