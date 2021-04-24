Wolfsburg summary and goals

04/24/2021 at 5:46 PM CEST

Alex Carazo

What of Haaland it already surprises few people. His numbers are spectacular, watching him play is a delight for the spectator, but the Norwegian has managed to make the strange thing habitual. Usual the supernatural. It makes it seem easy to win in power that way to the centrals and define with such calmness against the goalkeepers. Like someone who goes down to buy bread routinely.

WOL

DOR

Wolfsburg

Casteels; Mbabu (Bialek, 65 ‘), Lacroix, Brooks, Otavio; Schlager, Arnold; Baku, Philipp (Brekalo, 65 ‘), Gerhardt (Mehmedi, 81’); Weghorst.

Borussia Dortmund

Hitz; Piszczek, Akanji, Can, Guerreiro; Bellingham, Dahoud; Reyna (Hazard, 68 ‘), Reus (Meunier, 81’), Sancho (Delaney, 61 ‘); Haaland.

Goals

0-1 M.12 Haaland. 0-2 M.68 Haaland.

Referee

Tobias Stieler. TA: Otavio (72 ‘) / Bellingham (13’, 58 ‘), Meunier (88’).

Incidents

Volkswagen Arena (door closed).

The Dortmund just a few weeks ago I was completely out of the fight for places Champions. It was hard to believe that they could go back and get to just one point at this point. But if you have Erling haaland in the team, anything is possible. The Norwegian only generated two goals “mark of the house” of the ex of the Salzsburg to seal the three very important points for the Borussia.

In the first half he took advantage of a bad pass from Otavio toward Brooks to beat the American in speed, snatch the ball from him, and in just a few meters generate enough running advantage to define against Casteels calmly. There weren’t many chances in the first 45 minutes, but you don’t need a chance to score either.

The meeting was complicated for him Dortmund in the second after the naive Bellingham sent off for double yellow card. English youth mistake that could have cost his team dearly. Refolded lines the set of Terzic and came together at 4-4-1. And what one. Just up like an island Haaland he waited for the slightest chance to race toward the goal of Wolfsburg like if tomorrow does not exist.

And the Norwegian found in Dahoud your best ally. Theft of the German midfielder in front of the own area and go into space towards Haaland. He started from his own field, but with a simple gesture of letting the ball run, he allowed him to gain an advantage over the local defenders that was decisive. If you can’t keep an eye on him when you’re attacking, it’s impossible to catch him on the run when you have to defend. In just two or three seconds he appeared before Casteels, and of course with a Nordic coldness defined to certify the triumph of the Dortmund with one less player.

There are three days ahead and it will not be easy for those of Terzic, who will face Leipzig, Mainz Y Leverkusen. But in a clear upward trend and with Wolfsburg Y Eintracht feeling the breath of Dortmund on the nape. And of Haaland, especially from Haaland.