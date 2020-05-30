One of the leaders of the Wolfsburg, midfielder Maximilian Arnold participated in the team’s three games after the return of the German Championship. According to the 26-year-old, mental strength will be decisive in games played during the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

“Now, you have to program your mind so that when you start the game, you’re on. So, for 90 or 95 minutes, no matter what’s going on around you, you have to get it out of your head. It’s a game of three points and you have to do your best to reach them. I think the team that manages to do this better, will win the most points, “he said in an interview with the Bundesliga.

Wolfsburg midfielder Maximilian Arnold praised his mental strength during the German Championship games

Arnold also talked about his stance on the pitch and how he can be a leader within the Wolfsburg squad.

“I think that on the pitch you need to set a good example and have a good presence. You feel a little inhibited at first to understand each word. 100% on the pitch. I try to transmit that “, he reported.

Currently, Wolfsburg is in 6th place in the German Championship, with 42 points in 28 games. If they remain in this position until the end, the Wolves will qualify for the Europa League preliminary round next season. Arnold said his team could still improve.

“I believe in many ways. I think we draw too many games and we suffer some unnecessary defeats. When we are a little more firm behind and in the front, we will be able to improve,” he concluded.

Sports Gazette

