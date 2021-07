“Atlético de Madrid won in their friendly match (1-2) at Wolfsburg’s home. It was difficult for Simeone’s men to enter the match and they started losing. In the second half, the homegrown players took a step forward and ended up coming back and leave very good feelings. Goals: 1-0, Weghorst (39 u0027); 1-1, Borja Garcés (69 u0027): 1-2, Ricard Sánchez (85 u0027). “