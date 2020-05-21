The Red Bull laughed last Monday at the Mercedes promotion system

Toto maintains that in the last six years they have shown their full potential

Ensures that they will not talk about their drivers for 2021 until the World Cup starts

Toto Wolff has indirectly responded to Helmut Marko’s criticism of the few opportunities that Mercedes has given its young drivers since their return to Formula 1. The team leader of the silver arrows assures that his team is one of those who He speaks on the track, and especially for the past six years, in which they have won both world championships.

Earlier this week, Marko commented that Mercedes had not yet promoted any of its young drivers, and consequently they had not gone far with them. That is something that Red Bull did manage to do, Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen and especially Sebastian Vettel are great examples of this.

However, Wolff doesn’t think he should prove the potential of the Mercedes team to anyone. The Austrian is clear that the team speaks on the track while competing, and ensures that they have made clear all the talent of their drivers in the last six years, in which they have been world champions of drivers, and also of manufacturers.

“There have been people who have spoken about our young pilot program, and have given their opinion on whether we are doing well or not, but I think that in the last six years we have answered all the questions, Right? “, Said Wolff in an interview with the German television channel RTL.

On the other hand, Wolff has made it clear that they will not make decisions for 2021 until the current season officially begins. The team will not talk about the future of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas at least until early July.

In addition, it should be remembered that the continuity of some of them may be in danger of losing their seat, as Wolff himself acknowledged that they could not ignore the departure of Ferrari from Sebastian Vettel.

“We have to have confidence in our own drivers. Trust and loyalty are very important to us, and as long as the season has not startedWe will not start negotiating either, “Wolff said in conclusion.

