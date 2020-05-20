Magny Cours disassociates himself and affirms that it will not be the scene of a GP this 2020

Hockenheim ran as strong candidate

Formula 1 has not yet confirmed the definitive timetable for this condensed 2020 season. However, the intention to hold between 15 and 18 tests continues. Toto Wolff considers this to be a perfectly possible scenario, as long as there is no second wave.

At the moment, Austria continues as the favorite to open the championship with two races. Its location makes the Red Bull Ring an ideal setting. With the possibility of competing twice on the same track, Wolff sees it feasible that at least half of the season will be in Europe.

“I think it is realistic that Liberty wants to celebrate 15 races if things go well with the coronavirus. With these events that we will be doing in Europe during the summer, we will easily reach 8 or 10 races,” he said in statements collected by ORF.

Britain was second on the list with the plan for Silverstone to also witness two GPs. However, in the last hours this option seems to have been complicated by the possibility that the government will not make an exception in the forty imposed with Formula 1.

Given the current complicated situation, the queen category has been considering competing on circuits that were not initially on the calendar. One of them is Magny Cours, although the boss of the track, Serge Saulnier has made it clear that it is not an option, at least for 2020.

On the other hand, Hockenheim sounds strong to replace Great Britain if he can’t finally run there. The German track provided some of the best racing of the past two seasons, although it was not in the plans for this year. The German newspaper Allgemeine Zeitung states that the track wants to host two GPs as long as the category covers the costs.

Be that as it may, Wolff admits that the return of Formula 1 is not the essential thing now globally. However, he considers it good for sports fans that he can compete again.

“It is not the most important thing in the world. If we can contribute to the entertainment and distraction of the fans, as is the case of the Bundesliga in Germany, then it is a good thing,” he said, ending by speaking to the Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung.

