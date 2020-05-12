The Austrian, the first boss to rule on the news of the day

Ensures that the tetracampeón is a pilot of great value for any pilot

Maintains his loyalty to his current pilots, Hamilton and Bottas

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has reacted to the news of the day, Sebastian Vettel’s breakup with Ferrari. The Austrian manager assures that it is an event that cannot be overlooked and highlights the great value of the four-time champion as a pilot.

Vettel and Ferrari’s decision to separate their paths puts the German directly back into the driver’s market and makes him the center of attention for team leaders and shareholders.

Toto Wolff, head of the only German team on the grid, assures that they cannot ignore a news such as Sebastian’s freedom. However, the Austrian assures that his priority is his current pilots, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, before studying another alternative.

“Sebastian is a great driver, he has a great personality and he is a great asset to any Formula 1 team. Looking ahead, we are committed to loyalty to our current drivers first. Anyway, of course, we cannot ignore this development, “Wolff said in remarks for the German news agency DPA, according to the German web portal Motorsport-Total.com.

And is that if there is a better place for Vettel than Ferrari that is Mercedes, the team governed by Wolff. Toto is the first crew chief to speak on the news of the separation of Sebastian and Scuderia at the end of the season.

The German team does not have any of its drivers insured for 2021. However, the Lewis and Toto negotiations already seem well on the way to continuing together. The unknown is in Bottas, although most likely right now is that the Germans continue with a couple that gives them stability and does not create problems, instead of risking signing Sebastian or opting for someone like George Russell, in what would be a perhaps too hasty ascent.

