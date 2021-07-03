Wolff is “carefully optimistic” about Mercedes’ chances

Since the beginning of the turbo-hybrid era, which Mercedes has dominated with an iron fist, we have seen an admittedly common trend during grand prix weekends: the Germans left their rivals to the limelight on Fridays before hitting the la classification.

Formula 1 2021 leads it, or so says the championship table and the results of the last appointments, Red Bull, and the roles seem changed. Max Verstappen led a strange FP1 in which bottas was fourth and Hamilton, seventh, both behind the two Ferraris and with the British worse classified than Tsunoda and Raikkonen.

Then, in the second, wet and dry, Mercedes did a double with Hamilton leading and Bottas second, finishing the first day of the Austrian GP in the lead.

“I am carefully optimistic,” he said. Toto Wolff, director of the German team, before recalling that this is how other teams have felt while they stayed in the shade on Fridays. “I think it’s probably the speech that Red Bull has had all these years, I hope tomorrow they get more out of their engine. But we have improved in some of the cornering sequences so that’s hopeful.”

In Mercedes they still suspect that Honda, in the second engine that premiered from the French GP, achieved power as well as reliability, something prohibited in the regulation

Both teams are in a constant war of declarations, first on the wings, then on the engine and finally, when Mercedes assured that it would not develop its 2021 car further and Red Bull did not believe it.

This Friday, at the Red Bull Ring, the Mercedes were seen with paraffin on the car, that paint that is used for aerodynamic tests. When the subject was brought up at the subsequent press conference, Wolff explained: “No, the wind tunnel is no longer working for this year’s car. Basically, it’s about understanding part of the flow that we can still see in CFDs. [simulación], but there will be no big changes. There is one more development to be added to the car at Silverstone, but it was obviously already planned. “

With that last sentence Wolff qualified his words and in turn those of Hamilton, who on Thursday contradicted the team’s speech, ensuring that he already knew that there would be an evolution.

He spoke precisely about the champion driver in the next question. And is that Hamilton has returned in recent weeks to the Mercedes simulator, and explained why.

“It was his idea,” Wolff said. “He’s starting to really appreciate the sim that we have and it’s a pleasure to see that he’s really looking forward to coming back. It’s a bit of the mentality of the whole team, which is trying to push hard.”

By last, Wolff Remember that this year everything is decided in small details and that, without incidents of several races, the World Championship would look different.

“The guys don’t need motivation, they are all excited. They are very close. Valtteri could have finished second in Monte Carlo, and we would have been there in the Constructors’ championship. And obviously, after Max had the tire problem in Baku, Lewis could have cattle, “he added.

“Then the drivers’ championship would also be wide open. That is why these things can vary from one race weekend to another,” he concluded.

