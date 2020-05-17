The Austrian former driver has recently acquired shares of Aston Martin

Rate Sebastian Vettel for the future, but also George Russell

Daimler’s Dome is in the process of evaluating Mercedes’ future in Formula 1. Despite the triumphant streak they have accumulated since the entry of hybrid power units, the gains have not been exactly huge and the coronavirus crisis is lurking to the automotive industry. Toto Wolff, immersed in negotiations that will surely be crucial for the future of the Great Circus.

The possible farewell of the star’s brand to Formula 1 is not new, as Wolff himself missed the Brazilian GP last year for attending a meeting with Daimler’s leaders. The news from Germany in relation to said meeting were not encouraging, as well as the investment of Toto Wolff in Aston Martin, which will land in F1 in 2021 – in reality it will be the same Racing Point team, but renowned.

The arrival of a new president to the company – Ola Källenius replaced Dieter Zetsche – is also a fundamental factor in this story. A story that may have a similar ending to that of Volkswagen in the WRC – they arrived, devastated for four years and left due to the ‘dieselgate’ scandal -… or not. For now, Toto Wolff has revealed that they are currently studying the future of the team based in Brackley.

“I am, now without Niki –Lauda–, only with Mercedes as a shareholder of the team and it is not only about whether I extend my contract as team manager, but what we do with the company and that is what we are discussing at the moment “said Toto Wolff, in an interview for the ORF television network.

On the other hand, the Austrian former driver has once again affirmed that his investment in Aston Martin will not change his situation within the Mercedes team. It goes without saying that Daimler also owns a percentage of Aston Martin, so Toto’s operations are in line with the company.

“Aston Martin is simply a financial investment, as I have always done. I believe in the brand and I believe in a long-term strategy that may or may not be effective for the next few years. But in reality it is a diversification of investments, it has nothing to do with my operational activities, “he added.

As for the transfer market and his lineup of drivers for the future, Wolff does not forget the young and talented George Russell, but he re-issues the ‘notice’ that Sebastian Vettel would be an attractive operation for the brand.

“For us, the question is what we do with George Russell. It is an option – for the future -. Then there is also the variant of Sebastian Vettel. But this is not the first on the agenda because we have to focus on our own lineup of drivers” .

“Of course, a German driver with a German car could be a good marketing story, but we are focused on performance. Sebastian is really good, but he is looking for a long-term deal. He can decide for himself if he wants to retire or join another team. There are still some interesting seats, “said Wolff to conclude.

