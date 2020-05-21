He complains that F1 has been more politicized than ever before.

He wants the wordlessness to end and they get back on track

Toto Wolff is surprised by the selfishness that exists in the Formula 1 paddock. The Mercedes boss assures that it has reached maximum levels during the break due to the covid-19 crisis.

FIA President Jean Todt assured that the pandemic is a good opportunity to change Formula 1 for the better. However, Wolff doubts that this is the intention of some teams, who think they have taken advantage of this situation to put on the They have set their own interests and have shown their selfishness at a time when sport should show unity in the same direction.

“I’ve been in the sport since 2009 with Williams and have never seen so much opportunism and manipulation. There are parts of the sport that I question and sometimes the sport becomes background music and is no longer the title track,” Wolff says in a interview with ESPN.

“I have learned a lot from several people and although I know we are talking about a highly politicized environment in which everyone tries to make a profit, I would say that these last six months have been the most political in Formula 1 of which I have been a part” , stands out.

Wolff criticizes how much certain people have used the media to wage wars and recalls that words won’t matter a thing when they get back on track, as only performance will.

“The first, in a way the isolation was good because I did not have to interact with certain people. On the other hand, it was clearly seen that there were people who felt the need to communicate through the media, but in the end you should know that all this is irrelevant, “he recalls.

“The reason we love this sport is because it is performance-based. Once the flag falls, all this shit disappears and the shit is going to stop and all these interviews and opinions will become irrelevant,” says the Mercedes chief. to end.

