Wolff feels “responsibility” to ensure Bottas is in F1

Mercedes is about to make a decision on whether to keep Bottas or raise George Russell as Lewis Hamilton’s teammate next year and there has been speculation that the Finn has other options.

The return to the team Williams that allowed him to debut in F1 is a possibility, while it is understood that Alfa Romeo has put you on his wish list for 2022.

However, Bottas remains hopeful of keeping his current seat and won’t start conversations elsewhere until he knows what Mercedes is up to.

Reflecting on the German manufacturer’s stance to take the next step, Wolff, who has long guided Bottas’ career, said he will ensure that the Finn receives as much help as possible if the renewal is not offered.

“If we get to the situation that we want to give someone else a chance, then it’s not just my relationship with him, but also the responsibility that he has a great future, because he deserves it,” Wolff said.

“He has been a teammate of the best Formula 1 driver of all time and it is not always very easy to shine. But he is fantastic.”

Bottas’ struggles at the start of the season, coupled with Red Bull’s increasing improvement, have left him as Hamilton’s squire in an attempt to win the championship again this year.

Wolff said that while sacrificing a driver’s hopes is never an easy thing to do, Bottas accepted it because he can see the bigger picture.

“It’s very important because statistically his chances of winning the championship are very small compared to Lewis’s,” Wolff said. “Lewis is very into the fight and we have talked about it. And as tough as it is for a driver, there is no margin in the championship this year.”

Bottas joined Mercedes from Williams in early 2017, as a replacement for Nico Rosberg, and has won nine grands prix during his time with the team.