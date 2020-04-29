The Austrian talks about “dividing” his time throughout this season

Ensures that Lewis Hamilton will return more motivated than ever

The top manager of Mercedes in Formula 1, Toto Wolff, ensures that he will maintain his role within the star’s brand this season, but lets it be known that he will not be at all the Grand Prix.

It would not be the first time that Toto does not travel to a race, since last year he missed the Brazilian Grand Prix when having to attend a meeting with Daimler’s senior staff. Coincidentally, Mercedes curdled at Interlagos one of the worst performances of the season.

The Austrian former driver recently acquired shares of Aston Martin, which caused a stir of rumors regarding his departure from Mercedes, although Wolff himself was responsible for denying them. Now, he admits he might not be in every 2020 race.

“By 2020 I am the director of the Mercedes team, even if I have to divide my time in a different way and not be in every race.”

“I want to do everything in my power to ensure that Lewis Hamilton wins his seventh title,” says Toto Wolff, in an interview for the Österreich newspaper.

As for his star driver, the six-time champion Lewis Hamilton, Wolff is convinced that this season he will once again be at the highest level and will have his motivation intact when the coronavirus crisis is gone.

“He was used to traveling a lot, but now there is also a stalemate for him. But he knows how to use the situation in a positive way,” he adds.

“He will return with even greater motivation than before and he assures me in every conversation on the phone,” says Toto Wolff to conclude.

The Stevenage driver is facing the season in which he can match German Michael Schumacher with seven Formula 1 titles and could also outperform German in other ways.

