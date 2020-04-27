The Austrian recently bought Aston Martin shares

Remember that Daimler also has Aston Martin shares

Formula 1 Mercedes chief executive Toto Wolff, who recently acquired a percentage of Aston Martin’s shares, has denied that he has in mind abandoning the star brand from Lewis Hamilton heading to Aston Martin.

The Austrian took last week with 0.95% of the British firm’s shares and, as he will enter Formula 1 next year – he will actually be the Racing renowned ’Racing Point team – the rumors were inevitable.

However, the boss of Mercedes has emulated the great Niki Lauda to deny the rumors. “On that I can only give a brief answer in the style of Niki Lauda, ​​it is nonsense!” Wolff said, in an interview for the Austrian newspaper Österreich.

As for his new investment in the British car firm, Toto assures that it is simply a personal economic operation that will not change his role within Mercedes.

“The ‘stock’ is very low right now and the new product line is excellent. It is a personal financial investment in a non-Formula 1 carmaker. And after the coronavirus normalcy will come again when people buy cars, “he added.

In addition, the Austrian recalls that the star’s brand collaborates with Aston Martin in relation to the engines of its street cars – and will also supply Aston Martin’s power units in Formula 1 -, so it sees no conflicts of interest .

“We will supply our power units to the new Aston Martin F1 team, and we will do the same in series production. Aston Martin street cars also have Mercedes engines and Daimler has a 5% stake in Aston Martin,” he said. Toto Wolff to conclude.

