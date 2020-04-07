The Austrian says he spoke to Hamilton at all times in Australia

It is assumed that the British will renew with Mercedes for 2021

Toto Wolff has denied having a discussion with Lewis Hamilton in the hours leading up to the Australian Grand Prix due to the team’s position in relation to the event, despite the confirmed case of Covid-19 in the McLaren ranks.

It was twelve chaotic hours. Those from Woking confirmed that they would not participate in the Australian GP and the others found themselves at a crossroads, especially the FIA ​​and Liberty Media, as the first free practice began in a few hours.

Lewis Hamilton had been one of the most critical of the situation and pointed to money as the big problem. Mercedes, in principle, had planned to vote in favor of holding the event – until Wolff received a call from Daimler -, which caused rumors of a possible discussion between Hamilton and Wolff. The Austrian has denied it.

“Nonsense! Lewis and I were talking at all times in Australia, also that night in which the cancellation took place. We also talk every day, our relationship is closer than ever,” said Toto Wolff, in statements for the Osterreich newspaper.

Regarding the situation of the world champion, Wolff assumes that he will renew with Mercedes later this year, despite the rumors that place him at Ferrari. It should be remembered that Hamilton’s contract expires at the end of this season, like Sebastian Vettel or Carlos Sainz, for example.

“We also talk about our future every day, but there is no drama about it. Everything indicates that we will continue in a similar way to today,” said Toto Wolff to conclude.

On the other hand, the Austrian former driver points out that he has not yet committed to Mercedes in the long term, but affirms that negotiations with his bosses are on the right track.

