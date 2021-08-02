Wolff defends Hamilton staying on track for restart

The rain that fell before the traffic light went out caused all the drivers to start the race on intermediate tires, but the track dried up during the red flag period due to accidents at the first corner.

As the drivers exited the pit lane on intermediate tires, the track dried up so quickly that 14 of the 15 surviving cars immediately pitted to fit a set of slick tires.

This resulted in a strange situation where Hamilton he was left alone on the grid for the restart of the race with a stopped game. Hamilton pitted at the end of the lap to mount the slick tires, dropping him to last.

Wolff, boss Mercedeshe joked that it was “a bit lonely” for Hamilton on the grid, but explained that it was the right decision, as he would have backed down a few spots anyway due to the train of cars passing through the pit lane.

“I think it was 100% the right decision, and I’m sticking with it,” Wolff said.

“In the end, you have to make the decision out there and judge whether it is dry enough or not. I thought in one lap it couldn’t dry out like it did, and in the end, you have to assume it was the wrong result.”

“But the decision was correct. We calculated that he would have left sixth with the train of cars entering the pits. Now one is more intelligent, but it is what it is.”

While Hamilton was able to bounce back to third place, he was unable to maximize a difficult day for his title rival, Max Verstappen, which could only be 10th after his car was damaged at Turn 1.

Esteban Ocon Y Sebastian Vettel They had placed second and third behind Hamilton under the red flag, finishing the race first and second after leading the pack out of pits when all went on slick tires.

Wolff denied that the decision could be considered a mistake on the part of Mercedes, stressing that it was staying “at 100%” in the decision and that Hamilton could have won the race despite this, if he had not lost so much time behind Fernando Alonso.

“We could have won today,” Wolff said.

“We lost a lot of time behind Fernando, and that made Esteban win the race, and that’s good.”

While teams can’t tell drivers to pit for tires on the formation lap – seen with Antonio Giovinazzi’s own decision to bet before the first start – they can do so for a stopped restart.