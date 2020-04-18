The Austrian will continue as Mercedes team manager

Acquires almost 5% of the British firm

Toto Wolff has become a minority shareholder in Aston Martin. Wolff has bought 4.77% of the brand, following in the footsteps of his friend Lawrence Stroll, who recently became the brand’s largest shareholder and new chairman of the British car company, with a 25% stake.

Toto recently denied the possibility of becoming a co-owner of Racing Point or assuming the role of CEO of Aston Martin, reaffirming his commitment to the Mercedes F1 team, of which he holds 30% of the shares.

It should also be remembered that Stroll has reached an agreement with Mercedes for F1. This year’s new Racing Point looks like a carbon copy of last year’s W10, which has sparked puzzlement and surprise in other teams that have protested. Renault has already said it plans to officially claim the first Grand Prix.

The operation has the approval of Mercedes. The star brand is 5% Aston Martin and is the UK firm’s largest supplier of motors and electronics.

The shares of both Toto and Mercedes may, however, be diluted if confirmed that Aston Martin will make a strong capital increase in the coming weeks, which in theory should increase Stroll’s control over the British firm.

Sources close to Wolff and Mercedes claim that Toto’s investment is purely personal and financial, without any commitment in the management of the company.

Just three weeks ago, Aston Martin, who had already given up on continuing in the DTM, announced that he was giving up the project of racing at Le Mans with the Walkyrie but that he was continuing with his plans to name the Racing Point team and that in 2021 he would not be a Red Bull sponsor.

The brand, which has just introduced a new V6 biturbo engine, has had a specific extra cost in the development of its DBX SUV, which must be a key car for its future. This engine will debut in the Wahalla, a mid-engined ‘miniWalkyrie’ that will hit the market in 2022.

