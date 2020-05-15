Before the lung transplant, Wolff and Lauda enjoyed a few days together

They went out with some friends and the next morning they had to take Niki to the hospital

The relationship between Toto Wolff and Niki Lauda went far beyond professional. In addition to sharing a team, both were good friends. The team boss shared with the Austrian the last few days before his lung transplant and recounts how they went in Lauda’s recently released biography.

Wolff, Lauda and two other friends organized a short vacation every year in the middle of the hustle and bustle of a Formula 1 season. The destination chosen on that occasion was Ibiza, where they traveled after the 2018 British GP in which Vettel He took the victory from Hamilton.

“The four of us had decided to spend three days together once a year, without our families, to have fun together. A tragedy had just happened: one of our friends had committed suicide. So we wanted to support each other. We had agreed that we would spend three days after Silverstone on Niki’s boat, which was near Ibiza, “reveals Wolff in the biography of Niki Lauda, ​​according to Auto Bild.

Wolff explained that at that time Lauda was not feeling very well. However, he enjoyed with his friends a great animated night.

“I flew there on Monday night and had dinner on the yacht. Niki’s cough didn’t sound so bad anymore, but it still hadn’t disappeared. The night was great. At two in the morning, Niki said: ‘Let’s go to Pacha!’. We drank; It was a night when we felt young again, “says Toto.

However, things started to get worse. The Austrian immediately realized that something was wrong. Wolff tells how he himself asked them to take him back to Austria to a hospital. Shortly after, in the month of August, he underwent a lung transplant.

“It seemed to me that Niki had this … how do I explain it? … sixth sense, which I have already mentioned. She seemed to suspect what was going to happen to her. The next day, she said she was not feeling well. The next morning He said he was really sick and we had to help him get back to Vienna. The four of us flew back with my plane and Gernot took him directly to the hospital. We were told that his lung function had dropped by 10 percent, “Wolff reveals.

After the transplant, his situation became complicated and at the beginning of 2019 he was admitted to the hospital again. Finally, he lost his life in May of that same year. In those difficult moments, his son Lukas was with him and now he admits that he always knew that it would be very difficult for Lauda to win that battle.

“From start to finish I was always with him. It was very difficult, he was unlucky with the bacteria that had nested in his lungs. I was aware all along that it was very unlikely that he would recover again. He needed me there and It was good to be with him. I think I helped him a lot during that time and it meant a lot to both of us, “says Wolff to finish.

