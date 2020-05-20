Mercedes boss misses Niki’s common sense in covid-19 times

He admits that what hurts him most is having stopped sharing his routine with him

Every day since May 20, 2019, Toto Wolff remembers his partner Niki Lauda. Although the three-time champion is no longer with him, the moments they lived together during all these years do not stop returning to the head of the Mercedes boss.

Mercedes suffered one of its worst moments in history last year in the days leading up to the Monaco Grand Prix, when the paddock received the news that Niki Lauda had passed away. It was a tough weekend for Formula 1 and for the German team. 365 days later Toto Wolff remembers his great friend.

“I can’t get it out of my head. I think about our friendship, our association and the good times we live together, that’s what I miss the most. He was my friend, my partner and we had built a security bubble together inside the Formula 1 paddock. In the end we ate and traveled together and we will no longer be able to do that, “Wolff said in remarks for the German network RTL.

Wolff says that these days, with the covid-19 crisis, he misses Niki’s common sense and wonders how he would have reacted to this whole situation if he were still alive.

“Even in these exceptional moments, With the covid-19 crisis, I miss Niki’s common sense. With his numerous transplants, he would have been a risk patient, and therefore his opinion would have been taken into account. I often ask myself ‘what would I say now?’, ‘How would I react now?’. He is still my training partner, even if he is no longer there, “he says.

Finally, Wolff highlights not only his relevance to Mercedes, but his importance throughout his life, first as a pilot, then as a world champion and later as an advisor, and he remembers the great moments they lived together.

“As a pilot, world champion and then with Mercedes he was always someone relevant, he was always there. I keep searching the Internet for photos of us dating together and there is one of when we won our first world championship together, it is one of the most special moments I remember Wolff says to finish.

