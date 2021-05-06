Wolf out, Norma Dumont faces Felicia Spencer at UFC Fight Night on May 22

A change will have the billboard on May 22. Danielle wolf he left the fight for undisclosed reasons. After the discharge, Norma Dumont will face Felicia Spencer.

The match was confirmed by David Van Auken from MMA Bananas the morning of this Thursday.

Dumont, comes in search of his second victory in the Octagon. The Brazilian lost her debut against Megan Anderson and was knocked out in UFC Norfolk. In his next fight, he beat Ashlee Evans-Smith by unanimous decision in UFC On ESPN 18. A win against a former belt challenger could give her more visibility in the division.

Spencer, comes from losing front Amanda nunes at UFC 250. Before that fight, he submitted to Zarah fairn on UFC Norfolk. Felicia became known for being the former featherweight champion of Invicta FC, in addition to his strong grappling, with 4 victories by the way of completion.

It is expected that UFC Fight Night May 22 is held in the UFC Apex from The Vegas, Nevada.