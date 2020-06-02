McLaren has organized a very special tribute to its founder, Bruce McLaren, on the 50th anniversary of his death in a test accident. Her daughter, Amanda McLaren, has chaired a ceremony in which they have presented a life-size bronze statue of Bruce and surrounded her with 50 candles, in honor of the years the New Zealander has been missing.

Bruce McLaren, who founded the now-Zak Brown team in 1963, passed away in 1970 while testing one of his Can-Am cars on the Goodwood circuit. 50 years later, her daughter, Amanda McLaren, participated in a small private ceremony at the McLaren Technology Center in which they presented a life-size bronze sculpture of Bruce.

As part of the tribute, attendees placed 50 candles representing each of the years that have passed since Bruce McLaren’s passing. The statue was placed next to the McLaren M8D of which Bruce’s companion when he died, Denny Hulme.

“It is an honor to remember the 50th anniversary of Bruce McLaren’s passing by presenting this wonderfully created statue to commemorate his life and accomplishments. When my father died in June 1970 12 years since he had come to the UK from New Zealand and he had already done a lot, but he had the best to come “, said his daughter Amanda, McLaren Automotive ambassador.

“McLaren’s accomplishments in more than 50 years in Formula 1, three victories at the Indianapolis 500 Mile, five Can-Am championships, victory at the 1995 Le Mans 24 Hours and the supercars and hypercars that have been designed, developed and manufactured by the McLaren brand are their legacy, “he added.

This tribute aims to put Bruce at the center of McLaren and hold him accountable for the company’s great legacy, explains McLaren CEO Zak Brown.

“Today, on the 50th anniversary of Burce McLaren’s passing, we remember what he created. Bruce was a racer, an innovator, and a leader, and all of us at McLaren strive every day to follow the example set for us. Bruce is a hero of our sport, immortalized by this statue surrounded by its legacy, “said Brown to finish.

