Wojtek, a brown bear weighing more than 230 kilos, adopted by the 22nd Artillery Division of the Transport Company in the 2nd Polish Corps, served as a moral boost to the troops during World War II.

On April 8, 1942, a cub of Polish prisoners of war discovered the cub in the mountains of Iran, transported from a Siberian gulag through the Middle East to Alexandra, Egypt.

“The allies met in 1942 and made a pact with Stalin in which they could free the Poles to join the allied troops”, according to Aileen Orr, author of Wojtek the Bear: Polish war hero.

Breastfeeding the bear with a bottle of condensed milk in a bottle of vodka, the soldiers treated Wojtek like a baby, perhaps because their own families had been hurt by the war, he explains.

But very soon, as bear cubs often do, Wojtek grew up.

“He loved to drink from a beer bottle, and when it was empty, he would look through the opening to see where the rest of the beer was“According to Aileen Orr.

While in Egypt and the Middle East, Wojtek needed all the refreshing liquids he could find in the sweltering heat. According to Brendan Foley, author of a future film inspired by Wojtek’s life, the bear was chasing oranges that men used to practice grenades.

He also learned how to break into community cabins and turn on the shower on his own, which was a problem because the water was rationed and his wits sometimes caused water shortages.

During the Battle of Monte Cassino, he was seen at the front carrying what was thought to be live ammunition to help carry weapons.

Henryk Zacharewicz, another member of the 22nd Transportation Company, said the bear actually only carried empty ammunition boxes and used shells, according to Dymitr’s son Andy Szawlugo, who is now a dentist in Burlington, Ontario.

Those who knew Wojtek expressed that he had a kind nature despite his size. Photo: Polish Institute.

When the war ended, Polish troops dispersed throughout the world, but it was unclear where the bear would live.

The bear’s keepers did not want him to return to Poland because they were afraid that the fledgling Soviet-controlled government would adopt the bear as a symbol of communism, which was the opposite of what those Polish troops had been fighting for, according to Foley.

He ended up in Scotland, in a town called Hutton in Berwickshire, on a farm where he lived with other former Polish fighters who were temporarily staying there after the war.

Wojtek, the bear that was a military man, died in 1963, in part from damage to his esophagus, perhaps from swallowing cigarettes, Foley suggests. A bronze bear statue was unveiled in central Edinburgh in November 2015.

Wojtek Monument in West Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh.

