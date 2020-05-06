With the explosion that meant for the operation of the league that the NBA decided to interfere in the NCAA recruiting platform and generate its own program through the G-League, several have decided to wonder if former prospects of the past had followed the path of Jalen Green and leave the University to join this “Select Team”

Adrian Wojnarowski, one of the people who knows the NBA the most, spoke about Zion Williamson and left a sentence on what Zion’s path would have been: “I don’t think that, if Zion had followed that path, where he would only train in a California gymnasium and playing exhibitions, people would not see him as in a game of the ACC “

With this phrase, it is clear that the best thing for the Pelicans player, from the point of view of the NBA’s number one journalist, the best way was to go to Duke University for a year, and then be the first pick of the 2019 draft .

With the creation of the NBA’s new G League program, elite prospects now have choices. How might things have played out for someone like Zion? @WojESPN came on ESPN Daily to discuss the changing landscape for top high school players — listen here: https://t.co/vWC0UAElxD pic.twitter.com/LjYIWm72Zh – Mina Kimes (@minakimes) May 6, 2020

