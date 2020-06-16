The new season will have a schedule of 22 regular season matches per team, followed by playoffs that will be played in the traditional format.

The American women’s basketball league, WNBA, announced its plans to take place this summer, which include starting the action in late July and playing its entire season behind closed doors at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The new season will feature a schedule of 22 regular season games for each of the 12 franchises., followed by some ‘playoffs’ to be played following the traditional format. The teams will focus on Florida in early July and will start playing at the end of the month, failing to set a specific schedule.

« We will continue to consult with medical experts, as well as players, team owners and other stakeholders as we move forward with our execution plan. And despite the disruption caused by the global pandemic of our 2020 season, the WNBA and its Board of Governors strongly believe in supporting and valuing athletes. Therefore, lThe players will receive their full salary during the 2020 season« League Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced in a statement.

