We are living a vindictive period in American sports. In the NBA, the ‘Black Lives Matter’ will be present at the return of the season and in the WNBAFurthermore, they want to include the fight against sexist violence. For this reason, some players have already talked about the fact that they could wear the slogan on their shirtsSay Her Name ‘ (Say her name), to draw attention to women victims of police violence. For example, by Breonna Taylor, murdered by the police at her home last March.

Sooo …. to clear all this up, here’s @NdouraStou on how to say her name. – @ WNBA @FIBA @wnbachicagosky pic.twitter.com/JcBMFa9dnO – Lisa Byington (@LisaByington) August 16, 2019