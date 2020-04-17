Women’s basketball continues to break through and gain more and more influence and notoriety. The WNBA tonight lives its great party in the form of Draft, which will generate extra attention for the moment it occurs, as well as for the presence of a glittering star that threatens to revolutionize this sport, such as Sabrina Ionescu. But there is much more to it than this Oregon-born basketball-born Romanian player. We will have to be very attentive to WNBA Draft 2020 that promises strong emotions and has a team as the main protagonists: Dallas Wings. We proceed to analyze all the details.

04/17/2020 12:04

Today is the virtual WNBA draft and it is expected that the Oregon player will be chosen in the number 1 position of the same.

Date, time and venue

The draw will take place in the early hours of Friday, April 17 to Saturday, April 18 in Spanish peninsular time, specifically, at 01:00 am. It will take place virtually from the league’s offices in New York.

Selections order

It was established in a draw held in September, giving the paradox that a franchise, Dallas Wings, brings together four of the first nine elections. Unprecedented situation that does not prevent the qualification of New York Liberty as the most benefited team since being able to choose in the first place, they will take over the services of the aforementioned Ionescu. Indiana Fever (3), Atlanta Dream (5), Minnesota Lynx (6), Chicago Sky (8) and Phoenix Mercury (10) complete the top-10.

Favorites to a high position in the WNBA Draft 2020

Ionescu’s choice in first position is taken for granted, but we must not lose sight of many other high-level players. One of them Satou Sabally, 1.93m forward who has already been international with the German team. Tyasha Harris stands as the most promising base of this batch, in which the marksman’s talent Ruthy Hebard It can also be crucial in your promotion to important positions. As for the interior players, the most prominent is Lauren Cox, very charismatic for being diabetic and playing matches with an insulin pump always available.

Satou Sabally Resume – 2020 Cheryl Miller Award Winner (nation’s top small forward)

– Consensus All-American (2020)

– 2x All-Pac-12 Team pic.twitter.com/joFCGjnxuX – WNBA (@WNBA) April 13, 2020

One of the most fantasy playmaker has been Crystal Dangerfield, which at 1.65m boasts tremendous speed and outstanding ball handling. Megan Walker and Bella Alarie they also belong to that pattern so abundant in this draft, with a high forward or low inside, capable of playing the post and with a good hand from the outside. In short, many candidates to start their career in the WNBA with a high Draft position that predicts a splendid path to glory. He WNBA 2020 Draft promises strong emotions.

