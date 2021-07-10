Wizards look to Lakers assistant Phil Handy for head coach position

After five years at the helm of Washington WizardsScott Brooks was fired from the head coach position after the franchise’s irregular 2020/21 season in the United States capital.

The search for a new head coach is taking time for some Wizards who have now set their sights on the Los Angeles Lakers, according to the Lakers Daily’s David Akerman NBA Rumors. Washington will interview Phil Handy, Frank Vogel’s assistant in the Los Angeles franchise, in the coming days with the aim of filling the vacancy that has been vacated by the departure of Brooks.