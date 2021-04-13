Wizards cut Jazz streak

04/13/2021 at 10:52 AM CEST

EFE

Guard Bradley Beal claimed his status as the NBA’s leading scorer and with 34 points led the winning attack of the Washington Wizards who starred in the great surprise of the day by defeating the Utah Jazz on visitors 121-125 and end a streak of 24 wins in a row at their team-brand Vivint Arena field.

The point guard Russell Westbrook also shone in a special way with another triple-double of 25 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists, the fifth consecutive and twenty-third of the season, which leaves him an outstanding leader in the league.

Second-year center Daniel Gafford also starred, scoring 15 points that allowed him to tie his best as a professional, while Cuban American center Robin López and Latvian power forward Davis Bertans each contributed 10 points with the Wizards.

The Brazilian guard Raúl Neto played 15 minutes and contributed seven to be perfect with 2-2 in the field goals, including a triple, and also 2-2 from the personnel line. Neto distributed two assists in the direction of the game, recovered a ball and committed two personal fouls. The Wizards swept the season series with the Jazz after hitting 52% from the field and 47% from 3s.

Guard Donovan Mitchell scored 42 points, including four 3-pointers, and dished out six assists, while Croatian forward Bojan Bogdanovic hit 33 points, his best of the season, as the Jazz’s second leading scorer.

Australian forward Joe Ingles contributed another 18 points, but the Jazz in the end could not overcome the Wizards, which cost them to break their two-game winning streak and they lost in their field for the first time in 2021.The Utah team rallied late and cut a 19-point deficit to 119-121 after a layup drive by Mitchell and 12.3 seconds left.

Beal made a pair of free throws with 11.5 seconds left. Bogdanovic missed a corner 3-pointer at the other end and Westbrook added two more free throws to secure the victory for the Wizards (20-33) who remain far from the Eastern Conference playoff spots.

While the Jazz (40-14), despite the loss, remain leaders of the Northwest Division and the Western Conference, but now with only a game and a half ahead of the Phoenix Suns (38-15), who they beat the Houston Rockets 126-120. Washington apparently broke the game in their favor late in the third quarter, after Mitchell hit a pair of free throws to give Utah an 80-79 lead.

But Beal and Westbrook found their best game and wrist touch again and the Wizards had a 30-10 streak that gave the Wizards control of the game again, and they did not lose the rest of the game.