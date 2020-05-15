Washington, May 14 . .- The coach of the Washington Wizards, Scott Brooks, demonstrated this Thursday that he is a man of his word, by shaving his head after having promised his daughter that he would do it if he raised more than $ 25,000 in It helps workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

That happened immediately, and Brooks, too, responded the same way, assuming and fulfilling his promise entirely.

The Wizards and Scott announced Thursday that the “Brooks Looks” charity challenge met the donation goal of $ 25,000 for the MSE Foundation’s ‘Feeding the Frontlines’ fund.

As a result, Brooks allowed her daughter, Lexi, to have her hair cut and announced an additional donation of $ 25,000 to Feeding the Frontlines on behalf of the Brooks family.

“On behalf of my family and our entire organization, we want to thank our friends and fans across the country for their encouraging support on this project,” said Brooks. “This was a fun way to help the heroes who are making such a big impact on all of our lives on a daily basis and we hope that everyone will continue to support them as we work together and stay positive during this difficult time.”

Brooks insisted that “all donations made to Feeding the Frontlines will go directly to help feed the frontline workers who protect our community. Donations can continue to be made here. A donation of 100 will fund 10 to 12 fresh meals and healthy for first responders and healthcare staff. “

With the $ 50,000 raised by the Brooks’ Looks initiative, the original $ 50,000 donated by Wizards players and staff, and additional donations from their other teams, owners, staff and fans, Monumental Sports & Entertainment has now raised more 200,000 for Feeding the Frontlines.

.