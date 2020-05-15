The magician Krotani, father of Ary Sandy, died early this Thursday at age 91, from complications from a fall

The magician Krotani, patriarch of an important family of magicians, among which stands out Ary Sandy, died early Thursday morning, at 91, from complications he had after a fall, for which he underwent hip surgery a few weeks ago.

With sadness in my heart I inform you that my father the Magician Krotani passed away in the early hours of today, May 14.

Rest in peace and thank you for the great teachings that you leave me.

“Everything was triggered by the fall that had a few weeks ago, who operated on him and from there the complications began, which is very common at my dad’s age, urinary tract, oxygenation, depression and everything that this entails, he had days that he was practically lost mentally, since he was gone, “said the also magician Ary Sandy.

Her son shared that the diagnosis that his father had was very complicated and that within everything, he appreciates that I have not suffered more. “In fact I spoke to the doctor and he said that it could be an agony of months and that he would be in a vegetative state. It was good that it was not like that and because he rested, it was the best thing for him, because he was going to have a long agony, “he said.

“He was admitted as one week and just yesterday it was 15 days since I took him home and then last night he got sick and died at dawn, “he explained.

Regarding funeral services Ary Sandy He commented that at this moment it is a complicated process and that he still did not know what would proceed.

“In fact we don’t even know what we are going to do. We are doing the funeral paperwork, but we don’t know if we are going to hold a closed wake with the people who allow it or not, I have to talk to my brothers, to see what we are going to decide, “he said.

Alfredo Sandoval Camera is the real name of The magician Krotani, who was born in Mérida, Yucatán, on August 29, 1929. He had four brothers. It was the largest of his father’s second marriage.

In Merida He belonged to a wealthy family, when his father died, he was in charge of the business, but he went bankrupt, which is why he decided to travel to the capital with his five children.

In Mexico City, he dedicated himself to selling magic on the streets, after a time he made friends on radio and television and entered the artistic medium. His career as a magician was almost 55 years oldIn fact, when he turned half a century old, he was the subject of several tributes throughout the Mexican Republic.

He inherited the love of magic to his children and grandchildren, such as Ary Sandy, Rolando, Mich, Riken, among other family members.

