Wives of Sinaloa Cartel traitors who made their lives with dirty money were arrested

The wives of the Mexican twins, Pedro and Margarito Flores, Convicted in Chicago for trafficking drugs for the Sinaloa Cartel and key witnesses in the trial against the drug lord, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, were arrested on Tuesday and charged with money laundering, reported the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois

Viviana Lopez, 40 years old, also known as Mia Flores; Y Valerie gaytan, 45, also known as Olivia Flores, would have helped hide and spend hundreds of thousands of dollars of the proceeds of drug trafficking carried out by their husbands for more than a decade

They were also charged in the money laundering conspiracy, Armando Flores, 52, of Round Rock, Texas; Laura López, 58, of Chicago; and Bianca Finnigan, 32, of Sycamore, Illinois.

According to the indictment presented by the prosecution, the detainees laundered the profits generated by the brothers, drug traffickers from west Chicago who collaborated with the authorities in a trial against the cartel in this city, which began in 2008.

In exchange for a lesser sentence, the twins recorded conversations with El Chapo in the Sinaloa mountains, and then one of them witnessed the trial in New York in late 2018, where the cartel boss was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison.

Twins They were sentenced in 2015, to 14 years in prison, and were released at the end of last year under the protection of witnesses.

Local media reported that the Flores’ wives are daughters of Chicago police officers and grew up in the city. Valerie Gaytan, Margarito Flores’s wife, was previously married to Latin Kings gang leader Rudy “Kato” Rangel, who was murdered in a west Chicago barber shop nearly two decades ago.

After the Flores were sentenced, their wives wrote the book “Cartel Wives”, detailing the ups and downs of being married to drug traffickers turned cartel informants.

The prosecution’s indictment details that the money laundering was carried out through the use of currency exchanges, credit cards, money orders, gift cards, US mail deliveries, and other means.

Women spent more than $ 165,000 on private school tuition for their children, $ 100,000 in international and domestic travel and $ 80,000 in rentals.