Rio de Janeiro Governor Wilson Witzel (PSC) said he will provide clarifications to the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) about alleged citations of his name in the rehabilitation of a company suspected of being linked to irregularities, including in the provision of services in the fight against Covid-19.

Governor of Rio de Janeiro, Wilson Witzel. 5/5/2019. REUTERS / Adriano Machado

An investigation by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) led to the arrest of 20 people accused of advantages in contracts with the Rio de Janeiro State Health Department, including a businessman whose companies have been providing services to the government since the administration of Sérgio Cabral.

Peixoto also signed contracts with the current management in the amount of 130 million reais to provide cleaning labor and drivers. He would also be linked to a company banned by the courts from providing services for irregularities in contracts.

The citations to the governor, according to the MPF, occurred in the rehabilitation of this company that had been disqualified for suspected irregularities and fraud.

Wiretaps authorized by the courts, at the request of the MPF, revealed a conversation with alleged quotes to the chief executive a few days before the company’s rehabilitation. Recertification was authorized this year.

The alleged summons against Witzel was forwarded to the STJ, responsible for investigations against managers with privileged jurisdiction.

Witzel sent a message to his secretaries saying it will be “difficult days ahead”, but stressed that he has no involvement with irregularities or favoring the company and that everything will be clarified.

“We will quickly clarify everything to the STJ and end this,” he said in the statement to which . had access.

The governor says false accusations were made by political enemies and said he was being framed.

“I will not fail to criticize harshly and act against the actions of the president (Jair Bolsonaro), his deputies and followers, who act to cause chaos and despair for the nation, spreading lies all the time,” added Witzel.

Wanted, the Guanabara Palace said that Witzel was not notified by the STJ, but that he has full interest in providing the necessary clarifications.

“The governor reiterates his respect for the institutions and regrets that people want to commit illicit acts, especially at this time of pandemic and the struggle for the lives of thousands of people,” says the note.

Five people have been arrested since last month in Rio de Janeiro, including a former undersecretary of state health and his replacement, accused of benefiting companies in emergency purchases to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. In another operation last week, 15 people were arrested accused of having illegal benefits under state health contracts.

