The governor of Rio de Janeiro, Wilson Witzel (PSC), said on Tuesday that he may start easing some social distancing measures enacted to contain the coronavirus as of June, and estimated that Rio’s economic activity will be close to normal in August.

Protesters protest against the governor of RJ, Wilson Witzel 4/18/2020 REUTERS / Lucas Landau

The governor made the announcement on the same day that the Legislative Assembly rejected a bill that authorized the state executive to decree a lockdown – the most rigid form of isolation – despite the advance of Covid-19, which has already left more than 3,000 dead in the state.

During the vote, held in a virtual debate, there was a confrontation between military police and protesters against the isolation outside the Alerj building. The lockdown has already been suggested to the State and the capital of Rio de Janeiro by the State Prosecutor’s Office, Fundação Oswaldo Cruz and the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) as a way to contain the outbreak’s progress.

According to Witzel, the State has made a weekly assessment of the curve of cases and deaths of Covid-19, and understands that in June it will be possible to loosen some measures of isolation, which has been in force since March.

“Due to the increase in contamination, I believe that we will have an epidemiological wall that will allow us in August for an almost full recovery of the economy,” he said. “I am working with a gradual opening of economic activity starting in June,” he added.

This Tuesday, the Health Department confirmed a daily record of deaths recorded, with 227 more deaths in the state, which already accounts for 3,079 in total. Official data point to 27,000 cases of Covid-19.

The city of the capital of Rio de Janeiro also decided to extend the so-called “partial lockdown” for another week in about 10 neighborhoods in the north and west zones. Car access to shopping centers in the neighborhoods in question has been blocked since last week, among other restrictions.

