Two days after being targeted by the Federal Police, the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Wilson Witzel, exonerated the secretary of the Civil House, André Luis Dantas Ferreira, known as André Moura, and the Secretary of Finance, Luiz Cláudio Rodrigues de Carvalho. The output was published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette of the State of Rio this Thursday, 28.

State President of PSC in Sergipe, Moura took over as Secretary of the Civil House in September 2019. He was mayor of the municipality of Pirambu for two consecutive terms and leader of the government of To fear in Congress. On Thursday, Moura published on his official Twitter account that Governor Witzel has given him the autonomy to work in the secretariat.

Here in Rio de Janeiro, Governor Wilson Witzel has been very correct with me and has given me autonomy to exercise my work, the dialogue with federal, state and mayoral parliamentarians, always following his line of government. – André Moura (@AndreMourapsc_) May 28, 2020

Agronomist Luiz Claudio was São Paulo State Secretary of Finance and tax inspector in Mato Grosso do Sul.

Witzel, who has yet to speak on the dismissal of the secretaries, appointed Raul Teixeira and Guilherme Macedo Reis Mercês for Casa Civil and Fazenda, respectively.

The exchange of two of Witzel’s most important secretaries comes two days after the governor and his wife, Helena Witzel, were targets of the Federal Police operation that carried out search and seizure warrants. Operation Placebo investigates resource misuse during the new coronavirus pandemic.

The Federal Public Ministry pointed out a “very close and suspicious link” between the first lady of Rio and the company DPAD Serviços Diagnósticos Limitada, by Alessandro de Araújo Duarte, appointed in the investigation as the alleged operator of businessman Mário Peixoto.

See too:

Escalation of covid-19 cases in refrigerators

.