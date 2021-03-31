Witness claims to have felt “disbelief and guilt” for the death of George Floyd

A young Minneapolis store cashier said Wednesday during George Floyd’s murder trial that he regretted accepting the fake $ 20 bill the victim paid for, which would later lead to his arrest and subsequent death.

“If he simply had not accepted the ticket, this could have been avoided,” lamented Christopher Martin on the third day of the media trial against Derek Chauvin.

The 45-year-old former Minneapolis police officer is charged with murder and manslaughter for his role in Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020, which was filmed on video and sparked anti-racism demonstrations around the world. .

The footage showed Chauvin, who is white, kneeling on the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American, for more than nine minutes.

Martin, 19, worked as a cashier at Cup Foods, the store where Floyd used a fake $ 20 bill to buy a pack of cigarettes.

The young man said at the trial that he knew right away that it was not a legal ticket, but that he took it anyway.

“I thought George didn’t really know it was a counterfeit bill,” he recounted. “I thought I was doing you a favor.” “I took it anyway and was thinking of putting it in my account,” he said, referring to the amount that would have been subtracted from his salary. “I offered to pay for it.”

The cashier told the manager of the store what had happened, but the manager told him to go out and tell Floyd to come back to the store.

Martin and his colleagues then went to the car where Floyd was with two other people, but Floyd refused to go back in, so the store manager called the police.

What happened next is well known: the African-American ended up handcuffed and pinned to the ground, with Derek Chauvin’s knee on his neck. Despite his pleas and cries from anguished pedestrians, the policeman kept up his pressure until an ambulance arrived, too late to revive Floyd.

– “Unbelief and guilt” –

Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s defense attorney, stated in opening arguments that Floyd’s death was caused by drugs and his previous medical conditions, and not by suffocation.

Martin, on his side, described that Floyd seemed “high” when he entered the store, but that he was “very friendly, close and talkative.

“It seemed to be passing Memorial Day [día feriado en EEUU] normal, just living his life, “he said. “But he looked drugged.”

The cashier said he left the store when he heard “yelling and screaming” outside.

“Saw [a Chauvin] with his knee on George’s neck on the ground, ”he explained. “George was motionless, limp.”

In the images of a surveillance camera presented to the jury, the young employee is seen, shocked, putting his hands on his head. The prosecutor, who asked what he felt at that moment, responded with a voice filled with emotion: “disbelief and guilt.”

After that, Martin moved out and has never been to Cup Foods again.

– Viral images –

On Tuesday, several witnesses to what happened already expressed their regret for not having been able to “save” George Floyd.

The most shocking testimony was that of Darnella Frazier, a young woman barely 17 years old at the time of the events, who filmed the images of the drama that went viral. His recording, posted on the internet, led millions of people to demonstrate against racism and police violence around the world.

That does not prevent him from spending “entire nights apologizing over and over to George Floyd for not having done more and not having physically interacted and not saving his life,” he confessed through tears.

“But it wasn’t me who should have done it differently, it was him,” he concluded, turning to Derek Chauvin.

The ex-agent, who spent 19 years in the service of the Minneapolis police, was released on bail, and appears free at the trial in which he pleads not guilty.

His lawyer, Eric Nelson, maintains that Chauvin applied a procedure consistent with his training and that Floyd died of a fentanyl overdose and his health problems.

The jury must deliver its verdict by the end of April or the beginning of May.

The other three police officers involved, Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, will be tried in August for “complicity in murder”.

With information from AFP