The story of diarist Maria Alves, 58, illustrates the difficulty of millions of Brazilians who are seeking emergency aid of R $ 600 – informally called “coronavoucher”, the amount provided by the federal government after a proposal by the National Congress is a relief for unemployed and informal workers affected by the coronavirus crisis.

The duration of the benefit will be three months; the extension of the term is already discussed, not yet confirmed by the Ministry of Citizenship, at the head of the project.

A resident of the Caximba neighborhood (in the southern region of Curitiba, which until 2010 housed the city’s landfill), Maria signed up for assistance soon after losing more than 60% of her income.

Of the three places where he worked as a day laborer, only one continued to pay R $ 130 per day (which makes between R $ 520 to R $ 650 per month, depending on the number of weeks in the month). “The others gave me no opinion when the pandemic started. They just told me not to go,” she told BBC News Brasil.

Her husband, Paulo, who works at a waste management company, was sidelined for being at risk. “His salary came normal, but the value on the food card decreased,” says Maria.

The couple lives with their 30-year-old stepson, who needs continuous care because of schizophrenia. One of Maria’s children and her daughter-in-law, who has two children, are unemployed – so part of the couple’s salary is also used to help family members.

In addition, the extra income from homemade breads that she sold for R $ 6 before the pandemic, also became rare. “It was a little money that I could give to a mixture, a fruit, a milk. But in the groups I sold, nobody else wants or asks for it.”

The first application that needed to be downloaded on the cell phone, to ask for help, was provided by one of Maria’s granddaughters. Then, it was necessary to access another app (called Caixa Tem), so that she could get a token number to withdraw the money.

“But then my granddaughter didn’t succeed, and it didn’t work on my phone, it didn’t download. She then asked for help from one of the people she serves, journalist João Pedro Schonarth.

He and her husband, Bruno Banzato, were the only ones to continue paying Maria Alves monthly since the beginning of social isolation in Curitiba, which started on March 20. Without the services of the daily cleaner, the two are divided into shifts to take care of their three-year-old son Daniel, home and work.

Schonarth tried to download the app the week before the May 1 holiday. “The virtual queue took 50 minutes,” he told BBC News Brasil. “In that time, you can’t change the screen, get a call, nothing. I started to confirm the data with her. I needed an email, she didn’t have it. I created one. Then, they asked for the zip code. I called her, her street. “I don’t know that it was possible not to have a CEP. How many people in Brazil are in this situation? I already think this social alienation in our middle-class life is wrong, but the government shouldn’t be so alienated. It requires a trial by fire from people to suit the reality of the government, not the other way around. “

When she needs CEP for some type of registration (mandatory data for social programs of the Ministry of Citizenship and in municipal social actions), Maria asks for the number of a bakery near her home, or of a supermarket in the region.

Another problem with the register was the necessary selfies (one of the security measures), which led Schonarth to ask the daily cleaner to leave the isolation and go to their home to solve the problem. When opening the app, it was necessary to register all the data again; this time, the activation link did not reach the email.

“And then she had to expose herself and go to the bank line. I felt desperate. I have schooling, good cell phone access, and I couldn’t do it. I understand that Caixa is overloaded, but that is ignoring people’s reality,” he says. Schonarth.

On May 4, Maria Alves managed to withdraw the benefit from an agency. He got in line at 8 am and left at 1 pm. “Girl, only God in the cause. It was a test. Look, there should be about 500 people. Everyone was wearing a mask and the security guards were asking to get away, but I couldn’t go out or get water. After they analyzed my documents, he walked fast, but until then … it was very complicated. ”

New installments

More than 50 million people received the benefit according to Caixa

Until last Tuesday (12), according to data from Caixa Econômica, 50 million people were served by the benefit, totaling R $ 35.5 billion.

Caixa’s president, Pedro Guimarães, announced on Thursday (14) that the second installment will start to be paid from next Monday (18). A complete calendar, including the dates for the third installment, will be detailed this Friday (15).

Through the press office, Caixa also informed that those who received the first installment will not need to register again. The Ministry of Citizenship did not respond to questions sent by e-mail with doubts about the report.

Regarding the problems faced by Maria with the Caixa Tem app, the bank declared that “Caixa Tem was designed to be the lightest application in the financial market, being 15 times less than other banking applications, in order to work in any model of smartphone, a project premise “.

The note also stressed that users need to keep the application updated to access the new features and made available a step-by-step to withdraw Emergency Aid using Caixa Tem.

According to a technical note from the Independent Tax Institute (IFI), the estimate is that the government will allocate R $ 154.4 billion to pay the aid until June.

Soon after the payment started, the National Congress proposed an extension to PL 873/2020. Also approved by the Senate, the reformulation included dozens of other categories. But the president vetoed the extension to informal professionals who are not registered in the Single Registry, by sanctioning, this Friday (15), the project approved at the Congress, claiming that the proposal violated the principle of isonomy by privileging some professions because of others.

Bolsonaro also vetoed the possibility of “solo” parents receiving double the benefit (R $ 1,200), but approved the payment of the aid (in double) for underage mothers.

Criteria-free spending

Benefit duration will be three months, but government discusses extension of term

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

In the analysis of the economic consultant and doctor in Economics Zeina Latif, there is no fiscal space to extend the emergency aid of R $ 600 for a long time and, if necessary, the amount paid could be revised.

“Extending it is dangerous because it has a huge fiscal cost. The public debt trajectory is explosive. Everything costs, so it needs to be very focused. What I am managing to look at is that the demand was explosive. Of those 50 million authorized, there was a queue of 100 (million). There are people who know that they are not eligible, but they go to the queue. There will have to be an effort by the TCU to apply a fine comb. “

For the economist, the maxim of “spend and then we see” is not true. “The country will structurally be worse afterwards. We will be hiring a lost decade.”

Latif points out that it is urgent and necessary to focus on the covid-19 crisis in a broad way, outlining coordinated measures mainly in the health area, with mass testing of the population and preparation to think about relaxing social isolation.

“There is work to be done, you can’t throw in the towel. You can still run after mass tests, prepare to get and produce vaccines. If we lose battle after battle, then we will have a much, but much greater economic cost. To invade 2021. “

