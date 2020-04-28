Marshal Khalifa Haftar self-proclaimed on Monday (27) the new leader of Libya, claiming to have received an alleged “popular mandate” to govern the African country.

Khalifa Haftar leads the Libyan National Army

Photo: ANSA / Ansa – Brazil

The announcement was made in a televised speech amid Haftar’s offensive to take the capital Tripoli, which is under the power of the national unity government recognized by the United Nations (UN).

In the speech, the marshal said that the Libyan National Army, a group of militias led by him, accepted the “will of the people to entrust him with the management of the affairs of the country in this exceptional circumstance”.

“We responded to his call by announcing the end of the political agreement that destroyed the country,” said Haftar, referring to the pact signed in 2015 in Morocco, which instituted a government of national unity under the tutelage of the UN.

The marshal’s forces, which control most of Libya, began a military offensive to conquer Tripoli about a year ago, but have made little progress in the capital.

In response to Haftar, the High Council of State, a kind of Senate instituted in Tripoli, accused him of declaring a “coup against democracy”. “This only serves to cover up their repeated defeats,” said the agency.

The European Union, on the other hand, said that it was following the Libyan crisis “with great concern” and called for the beginning of a “political process” to pacify the country.

In an interview with ANSA, Giuseppe Dentice, an analyst at the Institute for International Policy Studies (Ispi), based in Milan, said that Haftar had to step back and make his allies believe that the self-proclamation of the territory he controlled was the “only possible solution” .

According to the expert, the marshal understood that “he could not win the war on the battlefield and that he did not enjoy diplomatic relations strong enough to guarantee him the desired autonomy”.

“In fact, this is a scorching defeat barely disguised as a victory,” added Dentice.

Understand the crisis

Libya has fragmented politically after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, and has since been the scene of conflicts between militias.

On the one hand, there is the national unity government guided by Sarraj and supported by the armed groups in Tripoli and Misurata and by the UN; on the other, the Tobruk Parliament, faithful to Haftar, which has openly supported Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, in addition to the tacit alliance with Russia.

The marshal and the Tobruk Parliament do not recognize the legitimacy of the Sarraj government – instituted by a peace conference in Morocco in 2015 – and control most of the country, especially the east and the south desert.

A former Gaddafi ally, Haftar helped the colonel to overthrow King Idris in 1969, but broke with the dictator in 1987 after being captured in Chad. From there, he guided, with the support of the CIA, a failed coup against Gaddafi. For two decades, he lived as an exile in the United States and gained American citizenship.

