The singer and host Esmeralda Ugalde keep building followers on your account Instagram, where it already has more than 600 thousand; but he surprised all of them with his most recent publication, which shows her like never before.

In the picture, the sister of Ana Barbara He appears looking very sexy wearing a denim overalls, which allows him to see that he is not wearing underwear. Esmeralda looks very different, as she wears shorter, wavy and blonde hair.

As expected, all comments to the post have been positive. Meanwhile, the girl continues as the host of the television program. “Grupero Heart”, in which a few days ago he paid tribute to Selena dressing with a jumpsuit similar to that used by the queen of the Tex-mex.

