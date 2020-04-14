Elyfer Torres rose to fame for his starring role in the soap opera “Betty in NY”, but in real life it is characterized by its charismatic and funny personality. Now, the young woman surprised her fans with a video of Tik Tok, which has been recorded in quarantine.

In the clip, Elyfer wears a dress that allows her to see that she is not wearing underwear, but with her characteristic sympathy she performs her best steps to suddenly become, thanks to her glasses, the character of Betty, which enchanted her fans.

The Mexican actress took the moment to post on her account Instagram photos in which he wears the same outfit, and which he complemented with the following message: “This pause allows us to remember and connect. Do not forget the simple things that make us smile, the incredible colors that the sky makes, the endless figures of the clouds, the stars and their messages. Things that are always there but in a hurry, we stop seeing.✨🌱🍃 I send you love wherever you are and a lot of peace ”. 🌱✌🏽🌈

View this post on Instagram This pause allows us to remember and connect. Do not forget the simple things that make us smile, the incredible colors that the sky makes, the endless figures of the clouds, the stars and their messages Things that are always there but in a hurry, we stop seeing.✨🌱🍃 I send you love wherever you are and a lot of peace. 🌱✌🏽🌈 which photo do you like the most? ——-. ——-.—-. That pause allows us to grow and connect. It is not like the simple things that make us look astonished, as the hearts that you incribe or what is your face, as the infinite figures of new ones, as they are in your messages Coisas that are always, but with pressure, we stop seeing. What photo do you have? #elyfertorres #bettyenny #bettyafeiaemny #curlyhair A post shared by Elyfer Torres (@elyfertorres) on Apr 11, 2020 at 4:55 pm PDT

