The arrival of Jorge Jesus and three other Portuguese from the Flamengo technical commission – João de Deus, Tiago Oliveira and Márcio Sampaio – is scheduled for this Friday night, around 10 pm (Brasília time), in Rio de Janeiro, after flight from Lisbon. The flight will still stopover in Recife and Campinas.

Jorge Jesus was in Portugal since March 24 (Photo: Reproduction / A Bola)

Despite returning and facilitating Flamengo in conversations for the renewal of his contract, Jesus still does not see training on the horizon. This is because, there is still a lack of definition by the state government and the safety protocols foreseen regarding sports practices. For the ball to roll again in the training centers, such as the Vulture’s Nest, it is likely that the release will occur only for the middle of this month. that starts, at first. And the club, whose professional athletes ended their vacations on the last 30th, has already defined the safety and hygienic measures that will be taken as soon as the training is allowed.

In time: there will be many changes in the routine of athletes and employees, starting with the reduction of 80% of the team in the workplace of Jorge Jesus, Gabigol, Arrascaeta & Cia. In addition, there will be examinations, in a scenario explained in more detail by Dr. Márcio Tannure, head of the medical department at Flamengo.

– Let’s start with smaller groups, alternating schedules, using different fields so that we can increase our security barrier as much as possible. Gradually, as we follow up clinically, we can go to larger groups until we can have the security and certainty that they can train with the entire group – Tannure told FLA TV.

