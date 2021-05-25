Without the presence of Xiaomi, MWC 2021 is considered one of the main mobile events … Without mobile phones

As of May 20, 2021, the GSMA literally said that the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona will be the “largest physical event of 2021”. An assertion as ambitious as it is risky, and not only due to the fact that we are still immersed in the coronavirus pandemic, but because more and more participants confirm their non-attendance. The last one, Xiaomi.

While the MWC 2020 ended up being extinguished when it fell precisely at the height of the pandemic, the celebration of this year’s edition is maintained for next June 28 to July 1. The GSMA expects that there will be about 35,000 attendees at the date of that last press conference and offers up to 30,000 tickets for 21 euros for the “non-professional” public, but at this rate there will not be much mobile to look at.

Xiaomi, the latest

Xiaomi is a brand that is sweeping Spain and is, in fact, the third in the world top according to the latest estimates. A totem that in recent years had set up one of the largest stands in the madness that is hall 3 of Fira, what we usually define as the nerve center of the MWC or core.

Have this company confirm its non-attendance assistance The MWC is undoubtedly a blow so that attending the Fira in person is an incentive. In fact, the company has announced that it will participate virtually, all seeking that neither workers nor assistants compromise their safety.

“With the aim of ensuring the health and safety of all its employees, customers, partners and the media, Xiaomi has decided to participate only in a virtual way in MWC 2021. Despite the very complicated situation in which we live, the company will continue to strengthen its presence and actively collaborate with the entire sector to support the global technology community. ” Xiaomi

This occurs about 15 days after another protagonist of hall 3 left the ship in person: Samsung. The brand is one of the pillars of the event at the level of presentations and experience in its own stand, offering samples of its latest launches and even experiences with virtual reality and others, and without its huge stand presiding over one of the busiest corridors of the Fira throughout the year, the event loses a strong incentive.

The Korean manufacturer, in fact, communicated this after the withdrawal of Ericsson, Nokia and Sony. Three big companies, also with large stands, and the last one used to be the protagonist of the official opening of the fair with a very morning event to present new products.

At this point, Lenovo, Nvidia and Google, among others, are also joining. That is, it is no longer that the main stops to go to in search of trying the latest news in smartphones and other products are lost, it is that the main entertainment center (and refreshments) of the enclosure, Google’s outdoor stand, will not be. Not to mention that it is the maker of Android, wow.

And who is left?

There are still many companies listed as participants with a stand according to the event website, seeing that even Amazon will attend virtually. As for the main mobile manufacturers we see Huawei, TCL and ZTE, because LG is maintained, but it does not look like there are going to be mobile phones.

Also operators such as Telefónica or Orange at the moment are also maintained, this event being a connection point (pun intended) at the level of companies around connectivity and networks. Although speaking of networks, we have already said that Nokia and Ericsson fall, and with it an important part of this sector.

At this rate it’s a bit hard to believe that the MWC is going to be held hoping to host more than 30,000 people, when these key companies doubt that the safety of the attendees and organizers can be safeguarded. Obviously there are interests beyond attending launches and a lot happens at MWC beyond hall 3, but it seems that the event is deflating and anything could happen between now and June 28. After all, the IFA is in September (perhaps less massive) and has already canceled the in-person event.