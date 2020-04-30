Without the premiere of Black Widow or F9, profit goals will not be met this summer | INSTAGRAM

Six years of fan campaigning for an individual Black Widow movie was paying off. Finally, a film would put the popular Avenger played by Scarlett Johansson in the leading role. And, like many of Marvel’s biggest shows, it was to premiere on the weekend of May 1.

“Black Widow” was to kick off what promised to be another lucrative summer season in film, which in the United States goes from Memorial Day (in late May) to Labor Day (a early September) and typically raises about $ 4 billion, nearly 40% of the annual North American box office. And there were plenty of other things on the doorstep: Tom Cruise’s return to one of his most iconic roles, a sequel to “Wonder Woman”, original tapes by Christopher Nolan and Wes Anderson, and more. But then the unthinkable happened.

Now Hollywood faces a shattered summer season that will begin months later, and even that is uncertain. On Monday, the premiere of Judd Apatow’s Pete Davidson movie “The King of Staten Island” was switched to home video on June 12, following the path of “Artemis Fowl: The Underworld” of Disney, coming to Disney Plus on June 12, and “Scoob!” (“Scooby!”) From Warner Bros., May 15.

A few states are considering opening theaters soon; Texas would do it this Friday. But no big-budget movie will be released until mid-July. The first will be Christopher Nolan’s thriller “Tenet” from Warner Bros., which has vehemently defended its premiere on July 17. Soon after, Disney plans to release “Mulan” (“Mulan”) on July 24, four months after the original date. And then “Wonder Woman 1984” will come on August 14, two months after what was planned. It’s something, but it’s just the shell of what was supposed to be the boreal summer of 2020.

“We are now 50% below,” said Comscore analyst Paul Dergarabedian. “If theaters open in mid-July they will make up for some of the more disastrous models. But it would be naive to think that we are going to recover all that box office ”.

Studios have depended for decades on massive summer earnings, but in recent years discovered that movies can bill big amounts in almost any month. That will be put to the test with Hollywood’s much-changed schedule. Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” will premiere on October 16, “Black Widow” on November 6, and “Top Gun: Maverick” is now slated for Christmas.

Some movies completely abandoned 2020, including the new installment of “Fast and Furious”, “F9”; the adventure of Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt “Jungle Cruise” and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (“Ghostbusters: The Legacy”), which were passed by 2021.

It is not as simple as allowing theaters to reopen. Theaters need new movies to screen and the biggest release on the horizon, “Tenet,” is nearly three months away.

“The film industry is also a national industry,” said the National Association of Cinema Owners (NATO) in a statement. “Until most markets in the United States open, and larger markets in particular, it is unlikely that great films will be released.”

The nation’s leading theater chain, AMC, which operates 630 theaters in the United States, said in a statement that in order to reopen, “you need to see a regular schedule of new big productions that really excite people.”

AMC said it would open weeks before productions like “Tenet” and “Mulan” are released using “creative programming” from previously released movies.

Eric Wold, a Wall Street analyst for B. Riley FBR, said there is simply a lot of uncertainty about when theaters will be able to open, what the guidelines will be and how the public will respond.

“Do you open now and present‘ Jaws ’(‘ Shark ’) and‘ Harry Potter ’and old titles? Or are people going to say, ‘Can I see that in my house’? ”Wold said. “I think (theaters) will be smart and wait. No hurry. Better to wait until June and see how things are going and open slowly from there ”.

If the restrictions remain in place, Wold said the big chains have raised enough money to stay out of income at least until Thanksgiving (November), in the case of AMC, and even until 2021 in the case of Cinemark.

“Black Widow” will have its big day, even if it’s in November, and all the films will eventually be released one way or another. On Tuesday, the owners of theaters and Universal fought for the premiere of “Trolls World Tour” directly on video on demand and what this means for the future of show windows.

But perhaps the turmoil over the loss of the 2020 summer season will result in a strategic rethink. At least that’s what film critic and co-host of “Unspooled” Amy Nicholson said.

“For decades, major studios have avoided producing medium-budget comedies and adult dramas to gamble their money on summer mega-productions,” said Nicholson. “I’d love to see the industry bounce back by approving a variety of $ 5 million to $ 15 million movies that could make going to the movies fun again. It is time to change financial risks for creative risks ”.

