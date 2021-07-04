“Without the damage I would have been second easily”

Hamilton started fourth at the Red Bull Ring but managed to get second on the first stint after a delay by Sergio Pérez and overtaking Lando Norris.

But shortly after starting the second stint, Mercedes informed Hamilton that he had sustained damage to the left rear of his car that caused him to lose downforce.

Mercedes initially instructed teammate Valtteri Bottas not to fight Hamilton once he caught up with the Briton, then ordered them to swap positions with 20 laps to go. Hamilton would later also be overtaken by Norris.

Hamilton made an extra stop, knowing he would not lose any more places, to mount a set of new hard tires and crossed the finish line in fourth place, 26s4 seconds behind Norris, third.

The result saw Hamilton lose more ground to championship leader Max Verstappen, whose third consecutive victory saw his driver standings increase to 32 points.

“I already said before the race that it would be very difficult to beat Max, of course,” said Hamilton.

“But obviously it’s frustrating to lose so much downforce at the rear of the car and not be able to maintain second place. So a lot of points were lost today.”

“It would have been second. He was in second place when all of a sudden, obviously, he broke. It would have been an easy second place overall. But obviously he couldn’t catch up with those ahead.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

TV replays showed Hamilton stepping over the curb at Turn 1 during the race, but the seven-time world champion wasn’t sure where the damage had occurred.

“I wasn’t going over the curb any more than anyone, so I have no idea where it happened,” Hamilton said. “But there is a lot of damage.”

This was Hamilton’s fifth straight race without a win, putting him on one of his most recent winless streak, which took place between late 2017 and early 2018.

Red Bull has managed to steer clear of Mercedes for sheer performance in recent weeks, and Hamilton has said his team is “miles away” and has again called for an upgrade ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

“We have a lot of work to do, said Hamilton.

“We need all the hands, which I know are there. And they have brought a lot of improvements in these last few races, and we haven’t brought any.

“So we have to bring in some, find the highest possible yield, otherwise this will be the most frequent result.”

