Without The Cardigans, I’m no longer excited to make records: Nina Persson – El Sol de México

MADRID. Without The Cardigans, the band with which she became tremendously popular in the 90s, Nina Persson visits Spain to offer this Saturday what will be her first concert in months, not only because of the pandemic, but also because of her new way of seeing the music, now that she works as a teacher.

In an interview, the Swedish artist comments on why she has not released new material since Animal heart (2014), her only solo album. “I no longer find it exciting to make records and I can’t think of what kind of music I could do,” he says. “And I like to be on stage, but my happiness does not necessarily go through it,” he added.

Probably the pulpit in which the Lovefool interpreter today cares to be heard the most is in her position as Professor of Artistic Development Work at a Copenhagen conservatory, where she teaches students between 23 and 36 years old.

“They know who I am, but I think some don’t even care. What’s more, I think some don’t even like my music,” he says with subtle humor and without an iota of false modesty, despite having sold more than 15 million copies. all over the world of his records, especially Grand turismo (1998).

It all started in October 1992 when two young musicians who came from the field of heavy metal, Peter Svensson and Magnus Sveningsson, founded The Cardigans in a Swedish town called Jönköping. They were joined by Bengt Lagerberg, Lars-Olof Johansson and, as vocalist, Nina Persson, resulting from the union a key alternative pop-rock band of the following years.

Persson (Örebro, 1974), who was attending an art school at the time, acknowledges that he had never seriously considered being a musician. “What happened is that I joined a band that suddenly took off … and now I’m happy about it,” he comments on that project that started with Emmerdale in 1994.

After super extra gravity (2005), the sixth album of her career, they took a break for Persson’s motherhood, a break that lasted six years. There was no more new material after his return, although the band continues to gather audiences in each of its few live appearances, such as that of Dcode in 2019 in Madrid or in Vive Latino in Mexico in 2020, just before the pandemic.

“I still like to travel to do concerts, but not to go on tour,” he acknowledges in this regard. “They just have to give me a lot of money,” jokes the interpreter of mythical songs like Erase / Rewind or My favorite game.

Some of those songs will be played again on Saturday in Mallorca, in the Spanish Balearic archipelago, in a concert in which he will take the stage with the keyboard support of his friend Martin Hederos, a member of the Swedish band The soundtrack of our lives. , in what will be his first performance in many months.