The fashion firm Kiabi has launched its de-escalation plan. The French company will open 36 stores in Spain this week, but it will do so by limiting its sales area to 400 square meters, as established by government protocols in de-escalation, and with more hygiene measures for employees and customers.

Specifically, Kiabi has designed a “strict” store security protocol in order to safeguard the well-being and avoid the risk of possible and new infections to all its customers and employees.

In this way, the firm will carry out a control of the capacity by a person at the entrance of each store, the disinfection of the stores twice a day, the implantation of protective partitions in all the cashier lines and the temporary closure of testers.

To daily disinfection of stores and cashier lines adds the mandatory use of mask and gloves of all its employees and the inclusion of hydro-alcoholic gel dispensers and gloves at the entrance of each store for its customers.

To optimize the disinfection of all its products, each garment received in the store, whether sent from the brand’s warehouses or by the returns of its customers, will be quarantined and sanitized by steam machines approved by the health authorities.

In addition, priority will be given to most vulnerable groups, so specific time slots will be implemented for the elderly and pregnant women.

To facilitate the purchase of customers as much as possible, the return period for their products is extended to 60 days from the reopening date of all their stores. Their Click & Collect service is also available again on their website with no minimum purchase.

Kiabi has specified that on the current surface, priority will be given to products for babies and children up to 12 years old. The reopening of 100% of the sections and the sales area will depend on the arrival in Phase 2 of the region in which each of the stores that the brand has is located.

Among the stores that will not reopen this week are those located inside shopping malls, which will have to wait for Phase 2 of the de-escalation protocol.

From Kiabi has been “optimistic and excited” with the reopening of all its stores in the national market, but always acting in accordance and in tune with all possible measures and developments requested by the Government to minimize and control the health alert during this de-escalated.