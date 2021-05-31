“Without teeth” Enrique left Alejandra Guzmán: Frida Sofía | Instagram

The daughter of the singer, Alejandra Guzmán, was more forceful on this occasion when responding in a letter reminding her mother of the moment in which Enrique Guzman “I blew his teeth” he assures.

He knocked his teeth at you, he always abused you in every way and you go out to say such an absurd speech and out of reality?

Frida sofia once more attacked his mother’s remarks, Alejandra Guzman, who once again came out in defense of her father in the face of comments of “alleged abuse” that the young woman herself said she suffered from this close relative since childhood.

Frida Sofía has released forceful statements in which she has strongly pointed out the rock singer, her grandfather, Enrique Guzmán, of having made alleged “undue touching” when she was still little.

He abused and punched my grandmother, you cried at the thought of her little purple eyes.

After the 53-year-old “queen of hearts” came out in defense of her father, Frida Sofía once again shakes up the controversy and makes new statements in which she reminds her mother of her aggressive attitude. Grandfather reminding her of a very particular moment when he assures her “knocked out her teeth”, in addition to the fact that he not only committed abuses against her but also with Silvia Pinal herself.

Through a letter, the daughter of the outstanding figure of the show, Alejandra Guzmán and Pablo Moctezuma expressed great sadness at the fact that the interpreter of “La Plaga” continues without accepting the true facts and confessing the truth, “when you know perfect who he is, he points out in the publication.

Likewise, Frida Sofía assures that she puts an end to the chain of silence, denial and continuing to hide what should be known, in the same way, she points out that she feels “proud for daring to speak it.”

Frida invites the “rock star”, Gabriela Alejandra Guzmán Pinal, to heal just as she is doing, so she hopes it won’t take long for that to happen.

I want to heal and I hope that you also want to do it in the not too distant future so that you can be well and with a clear mind.

On the other hand, the 29-year-old model tells Silvia Pinal’s daughter not to continue saying that she has mental problems since she does not suffer from them, on the contrary, she would seek to be an example for all those people who have gone through abusive situations.

Today I hope that families wake up and believe their children and that women learn not to remain silent, he explained.

Meanwhile, Enríque Guzmán is going to court not only for the formal complaints against Frida but also against the journalist to whom his granddaughter gave strong statements, Gustavo Adolfo Infante.

That girl will not get away with whoever falls, she said in one of her court visits.

On the other hand, after learning that the music star, Alejandra Guzmán Pinal, would remove her only daughter, Frida Sofía, from her will, she revealed “that she did not care and that things are not given away to later throw herself in her face.