Luka Doncic is one of the greatest talents European basketball has ever given, and a clear indication of that is that even though he came to the NBA as a teenager, he quickly took over the Dallas Mavericks.
We are talking about a player with forward height but who can perform as a point guard without major problems. In addition to having cold blood to liquidate the rival team in the moments of highest tension.
How Luka Doncic upped his game to enter the MVP conversation
Thanks to the experience he has accumulated playing with Real Madrid, the Slovenian-born player has tremendous maturity when facing any challenge, and even seems not to feel any kind of nerves when defended by men like LeBron James. .
In his first season in the NBA, Doncic averaged 21 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists per game, a remarkable number, but in the current campaign his records reach the level of MVP, as he averages 28 points, 9 rebounds and almost 9 assists per meeting.
Coupled with the fact that he has the ability to do everything right on a basketball court, his personality is very pleasant, something that makes him one of the most beloved players in international basketball.
Last season Doncic had an extremely close fight with Trae Young for Rookie of the Year, but currently the European has taken a significant advantage, getting many to point to him as the present and future of the NBA.
With only two years in the United States, it seems too early to predict that Doncic’s talent is enough for him to dominate the NBA, although the 21-year-old has already shown that he has all the tools to become the LeBron James of the decade. which is just beginning.