Jesús Luzardo had a brilliant MLB debut in the 2019 season | Ronald Martinez / .
Jesús Luzardo is the great card of Venezuelan pitching for the next 10 years, and his enormous talent was already proven in the Major Leagues, in 2019 when he rose to the highest level with the Oakland Athletics.
It is no exaggeration to say that the left-handed pitcher has the tools to become a Cy Young candidate starter. In his MLB debut year, he finished with a 1.50 ERA and 0.66 WHIP, with 16 strikeouts in 12 innings of work.
Although his work in the MLB campaign was very short, it was enough to comment that we are possibly in the presence of the new Johan Santana of the MLB.
Venezuelan pitchers Johan Santana and Felix Hernandez were Jesús Luzardo’s idols growing up.
I’ve emulated his game after Santana: “Same body type, good changeup, good fastball.” Said Hernandez “pitched with passion and fire, and that’s something I try to follow.”
– Shayna Rubin (@ShaynaRubin) September 9, 2019
The player born in Peru, and of Venezuelan nationality, has a solid repertoire that is made up of the straight, change of speed and the curve. And he still has time to work on other pitches that allow him to be a harder pitcher to guess.
What is most striking about Luzardo is his maturity on the mound, as even last year he received the confidence of the Oakland manager to pitch in the postseason series against the Tampa Bay Rays, and managed to get 3 blank innings.
Jesús Luzardo is our best prospect in the list of the 100 best prospects of @LasMayores. ??? #MLBVenezuela ?? pic.twitter.com/q7t6B76ZfE
– MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) January 25, 2020
Comparisons are always odious but it is inevitable to make them, especially when we take into account the repertoire and physical profile of Luzardo, who seems to have everything going for him to place himself in the elite of the MLB. Santana and “King” Félix are the only stars (starting pitching) that the South American country has had in the last 30 years.
If we review the numbers left by the Atlético pitcher in the minor leagues, it is another reason to be confident in his impressive ability, since in 2019 he finished his walk with a 2.51 ERA and 1.02 WHIP, with 57 strikeouts in 43 innings of labor. There he added 11 appearances (9 as a starter).
Where are my Jesus Luzardo Fans at? Https: //t.co/YWi4Xu40WD pic.twitter.com/p0y6wm51YR
– Gabriel Hernandez (@gamerathletics) May 8, 2020
.s are expected to rank the left-hander as one of his starting pitchers for the coming season, and if he has a good season, I’m sure he’ll be in the sights of many big teams like the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, as A left-handed starter with a star prospect level is something you don’t see every day in baseball.
Time will determine the place of Jesús Luzardo in the Major Leagues, but if he manages to stay healthy, it is very possible that in the medium term we will see him recording great feats.