Sport will be no exception to government doctrine on the subject. When collective training is re-authorized, like competitions, athletes will not benefit from massive screening tests for the Covid-19, nor privileged access to national stocks.

“This will be reserved for symptomatic people and all people in contact with them, to be able to detect the people who will have been affected, who will have to be isolated and to manage to break the chains of transmission,” said Roxana Maracineanu, Minister of Sports, invited this Thursday from RMC General Mobilization.

“Maybe it will be enough to wait”

Athletes will therefore be invited to “reassure themselves” without the tests. “It is obvious that we will have to be sure at some point, because the body is their working tool,” noted the government member, however. But she favors the strategy of patience and the reduction of the circulation of the virus within society: “Perhaps it will be enough to wait for the curve of the pandemic to drop so that the risk is at a minimum”.

The French executive aims to reach the threshold of 700,000 virological tests per week, starting on May 11. Since the start of the crisis, these screenings have been reserved for healthcare personnel, people at risk, Ephad residents and patients with severe symptoms. However, the establishments authorized to produce and carry out these tests face supply problems due to the high national and global demand.

In Europe, the problem of testing for athletes was also addressed. The German Football League had in particular to justify its use of a large number of tests to organize the resumption of the Bundesliga, arguing that the football sector was going to solicit only 0.4% of the country’s stocks.