This weekend, the Brazilian Championship would kick off with the first round. Santos would debut at home against Red Bull Bragantino, either Saturday or today, Sunday. The correct date (2, 3 or 4 of May), before the stop of the competitions due to the coronavirus, had not been defined.

Marinho should have recovered to play for Santos at the Brasileirão debut (Photo: Ivan Storti / Santos FC)

Thinking about the commitments that Peixe would have, coach Jesualdo Ferreira would probably send a mixed team for the debut in the national competition. That’s because Santos would play, next Tuesday, against Defensa y Justicia (ARG), for the last round of the group stage of the Libertadores.

In addition, the team of Sánchez, Soteldo and co could have played in the final of the Paulista Championship, which would initially take place on April 26, that is, on the weekend before this one. Before the stop, Santos was the leader of Group A, with 15 points, five above the West, second in the bracket.

The debut in the national competition could be used to give rhythm to athletes who were injured before the stoppage, as was the case with striker Marinho, who was out of the first games of the season due to a fractured left foot, suffered in the first game of the year, precisely against Red Bull Bragantino, opponent of the debut in the Brasileirão.

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, competitions in Brazil and in the world were paralyzed, postponed and / or canceled. In the case of Paulista and Libertadores, competitions already played by Santos this year, there is still no definition of what will happen.

A meeting is scheduled between the clubs and the Paulista Football Federation on Monday (4) to try to define the future of the state. The collective vacations of most Brazilian teams, including Peixe, ended last Thursday (30). Players, however, should not go to the CT and will continue to do their homework.

