A stewardess protects Rossi from the sun before the Spanish GP race in Jerez last year.Jose Breton / EL PAÍS

After the worst of the health crisis unleashed by covid-19, the MotoGP races will return. They will do so predictably on July 19 —Dorna, the organizing company, is awaiting the approval of the Higher Sports Council (CSD) to publish the new official calendar—, with two grand prizes in two consecutive weeks at the Jerez circuit. Marc Márquez will defend the title again and Maverick Viñales will attack again every Sunday. But few more things will be as they were before. There will be no umbrellas on the grid or walking around the paddock, nor will the dignitary on duty deliver the trophy to the winner on the podium.

These and many other security measures to curb the circulation of the virus are included in two extensive documents written by Dorna and the MotoGP Medical Commission: two protocols “mandatory for all”, which set out a strict guide to behavior before, during and after the great prizes of the Motorcycling World Championship for everyone who participates in the show. These are reports written expressly for the first two appointments, although they can be extrapolated to other events. While some measures will loosen as time progresses and as long as the pandemic is under control, sources from Dorna report.

To start, everyone should download a mobile application (app) in which everyone will have the results of the tests to detect covid-19 – each person must pass a PCR and an Elisa serological test, at the earliest, four days before access the circuit; pilots must also pass a medical checkup; In addition, it will serve to control the physical state of everyone who accesses the paddock, since each day it will be necessary to answer a questionnaire regarding the possible symptoms of the disease, as well as to communicate with the medical team in case of feeling symptoms or giving positive.

Face masks in the workshop

In addition to the control through the app, which will also have a QR code to facilitate access to the paddock, each person will take their temperature every day before entering the circuit. Special attention will be paid to personal hygiene and to both common and private areas, which will be disinfected every day. The circuit will be closed during the night. And interpersonal contact will be minimized: people should go directly to their work area and leave it only to go to the bathroom or eat. “The Medical Commission has the objective of isolating the paddock to have absolute control of the staff and their movements once the grand prize starts,” says the protocol, which points out, as Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta already advanced a few days ago. All staff must go from the hotel to the circuit and from the circuit to the hotel. Although restaurants are already open, dining out is prohibited; You can only fill the car tank or go buy groceries. In addition, calls are made to avoid public areas of hotels and companies are urged to book individual rooms.

The document explains that it will be understood that each team or company integrates a family unit; thus, contact between members of different family units is prohibited and interpersonal relationships limited to those strictly necessary. The meetings will preferably be held by videoconference. Of course, you can exercise taking advantage of the track, as usual; although it must be done individually and as long as social distance is respected.

There will be no umbrella on the grill, although a team member may hold the umbrella for the pilot; There will also be no hostesses on the podium, nor dignitaries: the trophies will be awarded to the winners in advance and two meters of distance between athletes will be kept on the podium. The commissioners of the track, dressed in personal protective equipment, as well as the medical personnel, may pick up an accident motorcycle, but not touch the pilot, who will always be in charge of the doctors. The use of masks will be necessary as long as the safety distance is not maintained, such as when mechanics work on the motorcycle in the box.

If, despite all the preventive measures against the covid-19, one of the riders of the World Motorcycling Championship fell ill, he could not return to the competition until, after the disease and quarantine, a complete medical check-up was carried out, which determined which is suitable for high level sport. Both the circuit hospital and the medical center will be prepared to care for patients with symptoms compatible with covid-19.

Maximum security for a World Cup of minimums that aspires to celebrate at least 11 grand prizes in Europe.